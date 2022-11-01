RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Police arrest at least 5 people in connection with Davido’s son death

Selorm Tali

The Nigerian police force has confirmed the death of Davido and Chioma's three-year-old son.

Davido-Chioma-Son-Ifeanyi (KanyiDaily)
Davido-Chioma-Son-Ifeanyi (KanyiDaily)

In a new report that surfaced this morning, eight domestic staff of Davido have been arrested. Ifeanyi Adeleke reportedly drowned in a pool at his father's home yesterday.

The boy was inside water for too long and they pulled him out and rushed him to the hospital,” a family source claimed. The source who spoke under anonymity to await an official statement added that “by the time they rushed him to Lagoon Hospital it was already too late".

Davido, Chioma, and Ifeanyi
Davido, Chioma, and Ifeanyi Pulse Nigeria

Following the report, the police arrested 8 workers at Davido's home, including Ifeanyi's Nanny. Lagos Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that the drowning happened at Davido’s residence.

According to him an investigation into the matter has commenced. “Yes, we have invited eight people over the death of his son,” Mr Hundeyin said.

The singer and the mother of his son, Chioma Rowland, recently marked their son’s third birthday on October 20. Whilst the family is yet to issue a statement about the incident, the sad news has since thrown social media into mourning.

Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities, including Stonebwoy, Vanessa Gyan, Sista Afia, Iyabo Ojo, Ayo Makun, Toyin Abraham, Daddy Freeze, Eniola Badmus and others, have been sympathizing with the couple.

Stonebwoy consoles Davido
Stonebwoy consoles Davido Stonebwoy consoles Davido Pulse Ghana
Ghanaian celebrities react to news of Davido's son passing
Ghanaian celebrities react to news of Davido's son passing Ghanaian celebrities react to news of Davido's son passing Pulse Ghana
Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

