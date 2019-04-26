According to TMZ, the university has reached out to them claiming they have no knowledge of Blac Chyna's admission stating that the admission letter being circulated is fake.

TMZ also revealed that Blac Chyna's decision to get into Harvard was hatched by a PR firm that offered to do all the work and even get to take a picture of her wearing a Harvard hoodie for a price. According to TMZ, Blac Chyna got wind of the course through an email sent to her team by Christian Emiliano, who refers to himself as Social Media Renaissance Man.

"Our team will complete all the course work for you, all you have to do is take one test (we will provide you the study guide) and then take credit for the program,'' the mail read. Once completed, Chyna could add Harvard education to her resume and improve her brand.

Well, it looks like this won't be happening and Blac Chyna won't get to wear that hoodie as planned...and so goes for her planned social media shenanigans. Recall that about 24 hours ago, the news broke that Blac Chyna had been admitted into the prestigious Harvard University for one of its online courses.

Blac Chyna gets admitted to Harvard Online Business School

According to TMZ, the reality star and model got her admissions letter Monday, inviting her to take a course called Business Analytics teaching students how to interpret data and make savvy business decisions. Blac Chyna is expected to take part in classes which are expected to last for 40 hours in 8 weeks and she is pretty excited to be making a very important life decision.

"I am working to be the best me. Where I'm at now is a stage of realization and growth! I want to be great for myself and my kids. School is going to help me take things up a couple of notches. People are always talking about me, might as well talk about the good. I'm excited for the next chapter," she said.

Blac Chyna and her team are yet to release a statement to defend themselves from this mess.