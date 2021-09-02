RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Peter Okoye celebrates wife Lola Omotayo on her birthday

Odion Okonofua

Lola Omotayo and Peter Okoye have two adorable children together.

Peter Okoye & Lola Omotayo

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of the defunct music group, PSquare, has celebrated his wife, Lola Omotayo on her birthday.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, September 2, 2021, where he showered encomium on her.

"To my dear Wife @lolaomotayo_okoye HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! I want to take this opportunity to remind you how wonderful you are, not only to me but to all the people whose lives you touched everyday. 🎉😘🎂😘🥳😘🎈🎊🎁🎁🎊🥳🎂🎉😘," he wrote.

Happy birthday to Lola Omotayo-Okoye from all of us at Pulse.

The couple got married in 2013 and have two adorable children together.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

