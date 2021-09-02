Peter Okoye celebrates wife Lola Omotayo on her birthday

The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, September 2, 2021, where he showered encomium on her.

"To my dear Wife @lolaomotayo_okoye HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! I want to take this opportunity to remind you how wonderful you are, not only to me but to all the people whose lives you touched everyday. 🎉😘🎂😘🥳😘🎈🎊🎁🎁🎊🥳🎂🎉😘," he wrote.

Happy birthday to Lola Omotayo-Okoye from all of us at Pulse.