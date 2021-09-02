Peter Okoye celebrates wife Lola Omotayo on her birthday

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of the defunct music group, PSquare, has celebrated his wife, Lola Omotayo on her birthday.
Lola Omotayo and Peter Okoye have two adorable children together.
The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, September 2, 2021, where he showered encomium on her.
"To my dear Wife @lolaomotayo_okoye HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! I want to take this opportunity to remind you how wonderful you are, not only to me but to all the people whose lives you touched everyday. 🎉😘🎂😘🥳😘🎈🎊🎁🎁🎊🥳🎂🎉😘," he wrote.
The couple got married in 2013 and have two adorable children together.
