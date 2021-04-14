Nigerian music star Tobechukwu Victor Okoh popularly known as Peruzzi has denied ever having sex with his record label boss, Davido's estranged fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland.

The music star cleared the air during a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo on his show 'WithChude.'

According to him, it was absurd that people would make up stories about him sleeping with the partner of the man who changed his life.

Nigerian music star Peruzzi [Instagram/PeruzziVibes]

"Someone said I had sex with the wife of the man who helped me. Do you know how crazy that is?'' he said.

"Even if you hate me as a person, what did Davido do to you? Anyway, right now, I am careful of every pin that drops near me.”

In that interview, Peruzzi also shared how Davido changed his life after meeting him for the first time.

He recounted how the billionaire heir paid for his first trip to Dubai.