Nigerian music star Peruzzi has recounted how he lost the money Davido sent to him for his trip abroad to a taxi driver.

The singer made this known during a chat with Chude Jideonwo on his show 'WithChude.'

According to him, Davido had requested for him to come to Dubai as it was the first time they were going to meet.

Nigerian singer and songwriter Peruzzi and record label boss Davido

He recounted how Davido requested for an account so money could be transferred for him to make the necessary arrangements for his trip to Dubai, then he made a mistake.

"So he just to me that I should come to Dubai. Because when he called me I was in the room doing nothing. He asked 'do you have a passport?' I said I don't have a passport and he okay that he would call somebody," he said.

"Then I got the passport the next day. Then he said 'send your account for ticket' Me very useless guy at that time I didn't have any account, I was using different accounts. The account number I copied was the Uber guy that carried me. Omo Uber guy switched off his phone after collecting 400k."

"I was like my ticket money is gone! I was looking for the Uber guy on Facebook. I went crazy. I went to Uber's office and they said they had stopped the guy from working like a month ago. I was like where will I see 400k? What will I tell this guy that I just met? He would think that I have spent the money."

He recounted how he eventually told Davido what happened and how he sent the ticket money the second time.

Even though everything happened so fast, for Peruzzi, that was the beginning of his road to stardom.

Peruzzi has since gone on to become one of the biggest music stars in the country.