Paris Hilton is pregnant

The billionaire heiress is expecting her first child with her fiance, Carter Reum.

According to PageSix, the couple are expecting a child as they have openly talked about starting a family together.

Paris had opened up about undergoing IVF treatments in January as she approached her 40th birthday.

The couple got engaged in February. Reum proposed to Hilton on a private Island.

“I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner. Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!," Hilton told Vogue.

On Wednesday, Feb 17, Hilton took to her Instagram page where she announced the good news with photos from her engagement.

Hilton and Reum first sparked rumors that they were dating last January when they were spotted packing on PDA at a Golden Globes party.