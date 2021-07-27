RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Paris Hilton is pregnant

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The couple got engaged in February.

Paris Hilton and her soon to be husband Carter Reum

American socialite Paris Hilton is pregnant with her first child.

Recommended articles

The billionaire heiress is expecting her first child with her fiance, Carter Reum.

According to PageSix, the couple are expecting a child as they have openly talked about starting a family together.

www.instagram.com

Paris had opened up about undergoing IVF treatments in January as she approached her 40th birthday.

The couple got engaged in February. Reum proposed to Hilton on a private Island.

“I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner. Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!," Hilton told Vogue.

www.instagram.com

On Wednesday, Feb 17, Hilton took to her Instagram page where she announced the good news with photos from her engagement.

Hilton and Reum first sparked rumors that they were dating last January when they were spotted packing on PDA at a Golden Globes party.

Hilton was previously engaged to Chris Zylka back in 2018.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Watch the Professor in chains in new 'Money Heist' season 5 teaser

BBNaija 2021: Are Angel & Sammie giving couple vibes?

Paris Hilton is pregnant

Agorsor's influence has steadily grown as they prepare their sophomore album

'If you can not handle being a step-mom to his kids, then don't marry him' - Tonto Dikeh

Kida Kudz toasts to his African roots on ‘Top Memba’ [Pulse Mixtape Review]

Sarz and Obongjayar’s ‘Sweetness’ is a 360 experience in the art of expansive music [Pulse EP Review]

'Nneka The Pretty Serpent' reboot is coming to Netflix

Bovi celebrates grandmom at 81 as he recounts all the tragedies she has been through