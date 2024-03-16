ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ooni of Ife, wife welcome royal twins

Nurudeen Shotayo

Congratulations have started pouring in for Ooni and his wife over the arrival of their twins.

Ooni of Ife, wife welcome royal twins
Ooni of Ife, wife welcome royal twins

Recommended articles

The revered Yoruba monarch shared the news of the twins' arrival in a post on his verified Instagram account on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

The post disclosed that Olori Tobi gave birth to a prince and princess on Saturday.

The Ooni said the mother and the babies were in great condition, as he thanked the almighty for the rare gift.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To God be the glory, great things he has done. Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Tobiloba, who today birthed a prince and princess to the royal throne of Oduduwa.

“Mother and children are doing well to the glory of God Almighty,” the caption on the post read.

Ooni married Olori Tobi, an Okitipupa, Ondo State native, on October 9, 2022.

She was the third of the six wives the monarch got hitched to between September and October of the same year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, some well-wishers have taken to the comment section of the king's post on Instagram to share congratulatory messages on the newborn twins.

Below are some of the congratulatory messages;

  • cukiesbrown_: “Meaning she gave birth to twin congrats sis.”
  • yeyeaje_aderonke_worldwide: “Aww smart woman, congratulations.”
  • bami_shootbug: “Congratulations oni orisha ❤.”
  • Haleemah_ay92: “A big congratulations sir .”
  • bukkieeluwande: “Big congratulations . Ayo abara tintin.”
  • daddyankee101: “Congratulations our great King Ooniadimula.”
Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How Layi Wasabi became one of the funniest men on Instagram

How Layi Wasabi became one of the funniest men on Instagram

Ooni of Ife, wife welcome royal twins

Ooni of Ife, wife welcome royal twins

5 reasons you need a friendship like Enioluwa and Priscilla Ojo's

5 reasons you need a friendship like Enioluwa and Priscilla Ojo's

'Eze Ebube' singer Neon Adejo has proposed to his partner – see all the photos

'Eze Ebube' singer Neon Adejo has proposed to his partner – see all the photos

10 impressive records held by Afrobeats superstar Olamide

10 impressive records held by Afrobeats superstar Olamide

Kate Henshaw returns to social media following her mother's passing

Kate Henshaw returns to social media following her mother's passing

Enioluwa gifts bestie Priscilla Ojo a trip to Zanzibar for her birthday

Enioluwa gifts bestie Priscilla Ojo a trip to Zanzibar for her birthday

6 international Afrobeats collaborations fans never saw coming

6 international Afrobeats collaborations fans never saw coming

Timini Egbuson spills the secrets to winning his heart

Timini Egbuson spills the secrets to winning his heart

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 5 sweetest celebrity mother-child relationships that stand out for us

Top 5 sweetest celebrity mother-child relationships that stand out for us

Rita Dominic

"Fame is nice, but authenticity is key" - Rita Dominic reflects on the intricacies of stardom

Producer Rexxie announces his arrest [Instagram/Rexxiepondabeat]

Nigerian producer Rexxie calls for help after arrest in Uganda

Seyi Law slams Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV) [X/ Seyi Law]

Comedian Seyi Law faces backlash for recent comments on Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour