Ooni of Ife, wife welcome royal twins

The revered Yoruba monarch shared the news of the twins' arrival in a post on his verified Instagram account on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

The post disclosed that Olori Tobi gave birth to a prince and princess on Saturday.

The Ooni said the mother and the babies were in great condition, as he thanked the almighty for the rare gift.

“To God be the glory, great things he has done. Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Tobiloba, who today birthed a prince and princess to the royal throne of Oduduwa.

“Mother and children are doing well to the glory of God Almighty,” the caption on the post read.

Ooni married Olori Tobi, an Okitipupa, Ondo State native, on October 9, 2022.

She was the third of the six wives the monarch got hitched to between September and October of the same year.

Congratulations pour in for the Ooni

Meanwhile, some well-wishers have taken to the comment section of the king's post on Instagram to share congratulatory messages on the newborn twins.

