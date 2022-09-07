RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ooni of Ife marries again for the 4th time

Odion Okonofua

Anako is reported to be a top executive in an oil and gas firm.

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and his fourth wife Mariam Anako
Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and his fourth wife Mariam Anako

According to a post shared via Facebook by a close associate of the first-class monarch, Moses Olafare, the new wife, Mariam Anako arrived at the palace on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

The new wife was ushered into the palace after brief rites at the entrance to the premises.

She was thereafter led into the inner court of the palace to meet her husband and other guests waiting to receive her.

According to reports, the relatives of Anako from Ebiraland in Kogi State and Ilorin in Kwara State were in attendance at the wedding ceremony.

This will be the Ooni's fourth attempt at marriage.

It would be recalled that the revered monarch's former third wife, Naomi Silekunola announced that her marriage to the revered monarch was over in December 2021.

The Ooni of Ife and the former queen got married about three years ago and have a son together.

The Ooni and his third wife Morenike Naomi Oluwaseyi
The Ooni and his third wife Morenike Naomi Oluwaseyi Pulse Nigeria

The Ooni has been married to other women including Adebukola Bombata the Ooni of Ife's recorded first wife.

She was his wife at the time he ascended the throne in 2015.

Ooni of Ife and his first wife Adebukola Bombata [NetNg]
Ooni of Ife and his first wife Adebukola Bombata [NetNg] Pulse Nigeria

It is reported that Bombata was against the Ooni's decision to join the race for the throne.

When the Ooni of Ife settled in as the King of one of the most respected kingdoms in Nigeria, he decided to marry again. The king tied the knot with Zaynab Otiti Obanor from the ancient city of Benin in 2016.

Ooni of Ife and his second wife Zaynab Otiti Obanor [InfoNg]
Ooni of Ife and his second wife Zaynab Otiti Obanor [InfoNg] Pulse Nigeria

It didn't take long before rumours of cracks in the marriage began to filter the air. In 2017, Obanor filed for divorce from the monarch. The divorce was finalised that same year. It is not clear if they had any children together.

Odion Okonofua
