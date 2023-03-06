Omotola Jalade says she almost became a prostitute after losing dad at age 12

In her words, “I just started to see a crowd when I got to my street and I knew, definitely there’s been a death. So going through the crowd, the mental process till I got to my compound, and my compound was very big. And all these people, it was like a movie. I had to walk through their midst. And as you’re walking, everyone is turning to look at you, some wailing. Some looking in slow motion, I still remember the feeling. And I kept thinking, who’s going to greet me first? Who am I going to strike off the list? Then I saw my younger brothers. Then, I walked up the stairs and saw my mom. Then I froze because it now dawned on me that it was my dad. And so, I didn’t know how to react. I didn’t know if it was the guilt of me thinking it shouldn’t be him. I was too young to process it. Or the fact that I have truly missed him, and now that he’s dead; I won’t see him again? Or that I’m angry I didn’t get to spend enough time with him. He didn’t spend enough time with me because I was shipped to Kaduna. So, I didn’t know how I was feeling. And so, I was just there, numb. I was really numb.”