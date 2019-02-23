She confirmed her presence at the venue in a tweet she posted this morning.

When the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made the announcement last weekend about a need to shift the polls a week further, the mood was dampened all over the country but many Nigerians refused to be discouraged.

"It’s 6am! We are live at our polling station! Let’s do this NIGERIA!," Omoni Oboli confirmed in her post.

A peaceful and credible elections is of interest to international observers and Nigerians in general.

From her Instagram account, another actress Tonto Dikeh proposed putting the concerns of the country first above other things.

"Let the interest of all be put above personal interest," she says on IG.