'Olu Jacobs is not dead' - Joke Silva refutes death rumours

Odion Okonofua
Nollywood veteran Olu Jacobs and wife Joke Silva
Nollywood veteran Olu Jacobs and wife Joke Silva

This is according to his wife, Joke Silva who released a statement via her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 29, 2022.

"Good day everyone, trust all is going well. The Jacobs clan would love to inform you that Pa J Olu Jacobs MFR is alive and doing well, enjoying himself as always in the comfort of his home and loved ones," she wrote.

Olu Jacobs is not dead, says Joke Silva
Olu Jacobs is not dead, says Joke Silva

"To all those who have decided to our last warning regarding fake news, kindly prepare for legal actions. Signed house of Jacobs."

This is not the first time the actress would be debunking the rumours of her husband's death.

It would be recalled that in 2021, the actress in an exclusive interview debunked the reports and clarified that the veteran actor was enjoying a nice meal at the time.

"Don’t mind them, they’re just talking rubbish; don’t disturb your head. He is in the living room right now about to have Eba and Ogbono soup. Let them keep deceiving themselves. He is hale and hearty”

Earlier in the year, the octogenarian hosted friends, family and colleagues at his 80th birthday party.

Joke Silva and her hubby Olu Jacobs
Joke Silva and her hubby Olu Jacobs

Jacobs has been away from the public eye for a while over his ill health.

The movie veteran's wife and actress, Silva first revealed that he was suffering from dementia.

The movie star in a chat with Chude Jideonwo revealed that her husband has been battling dementia.

"He is dealing with issues and it is been going on for a couple of years. It is known as dementia with Lewy body," she said.

Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, popularly known as Olu Jacobs, is a Nigerian actor and film executive.

He has starred in several British television series and international films.

Jacobs has been hailed by many as one of the greatest and most widely respected African actors of his generation.

