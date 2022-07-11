Check out photos and videos from Olu Jacobs' 80th birthday party

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
The octogenarian hosted friends, family and colleagues at a grand party at the prestigious Glover Hall in Lagos.

The movie star made his first public appearance since the Afriff awards in 2021, where he won the Lifetime Achievement award.

Dignitaries from all works of life turned up to celebrate the movie icon.

The Nollywood roll call was quite impressive as it had the likes of Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ego Boyo, Ayo Sobowale, Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett, Hilda Dokubo, Patience Ozokwo, Kunle Afolayan, Emeka Rollas, Ngozi Nwosu, Victor Osuagwu and a host of others.

Media moguls, Mo Abudu, Soni and Betty Irabor were also at the event.

Some top government dignitaries including the Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi and the former governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba were in attendance.

Highlights from the birthday celebration were the movie veteran's entrance to the venue with his adorable wife, Joke Silva and their two sons.

The movie star also did the traditional cutting of the cake to the admiration of the guests.

Jacobs has been away from the public eye for a while over his ill health.

The movie veteran's wife and actress, Silva first revealed that he was suffering from dementia.

The movie star in a chat with Chude Jideonwo revealed that her husband has been battling dementia.

"He is dealing with issues and it is been going on for a couple of years. It is known as dementia with Lewy body," she said.

Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, popularly known as Olu Jacobs, is a Nigerian actor and film executive.

He has starred in several British television series and international films.

Jacobs has been hailed by many as one of the greatest and most widely respected African actors of his generation.

Odion Okonofua

