We don't know if this is No or, Yes but you all have to check out Olamide's new tattoos and they are all located on his face.

The music star shared a video on his Instagram page on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, where he wasn't actually talking about his new tatts rather he was talking about his dreadlocks. We could still spot the tattoos on both sides of his face.

"Inside life:- PS- need to fix my dread ASAP I be like man wey de sell puff puff for show glass," he captioned the video.

Guys, what do you think? Does this new look work for you or naaahhh? Tattoos are very common among our celebrities, from Davido to Wizkid and even Burna Boy, the list is endless.

For some of these celebrities, these tatts mean a lot to them and sometimes they are romantically linked.

Kizz Daniel gets matching tattoos with Chidinma Ekile

Back in 2018, apart from the fact that rumour of a romantic relationship between Kizz Daniel and Chidinma Ekile broke the Internet, they went on to have matching tattoos.

Kiss Daniel took to his Instagram stories on Monday, March 26, 2018, where he posted photos of himself and singer, Chidinma with matching tattoos.

In one of the videos, Chidinma is watching a clip on her laptop with Kiss Daniel in the background saying ''She's rehearsing" while she smiled back at him.