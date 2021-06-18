Odion Ighalo's estranged wife Sonia congratulates him on the arrival of his child from another woman

This is according to his estranged wife, Sonia, who took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, June 18, 2021, to congratulate him on the arrival of the child.

"Congrats Ighalo on the arrival of your baby (Feb) I just dey receive court email. We don many ah father Abraham. Still one legally married wife. 2 baby mamas and some slay queens still dey fight to enter. Y'all dey ment. Adesuwa you are doing well," she wrote.

She went to slam the footballer over his refusal to pay child support for the child but spending lavishly on himself.

"You born since feb you dey avoid child support and court order yet flying private jet...doing giveaway and all. You people should avoid me," she added.

She also revealed that she can take everything the footballer owns as she is his legally married wife.

