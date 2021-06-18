RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Odion Ighalo's estranged wife Sonia congratulates him on the arrival of his child from another woman

Sonia says the footballer has refused to pay child support for the newborn child.

Odion Ighalo and his estranged wife Sonia [Instagram/JudeIghalo] [Instagram/Desuwa30]

Nigerian footballer international, Odion Ighalo has reportedly welcomed a child with another woman.

This is according to his estranged wife, Sonia, who took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, June 18, 2021, to congratulate him on the arrival of the child.

"Congrats Ighalo on the arrival of your baby (Feb) I just dey receive court email. We don many ah father Abraham. Still one legally married wife. 2 baby mamas and some slay queens still dey fight to enter. Y'all dey ment. Adesuwa you are doing well," she wrote.

sonia ighalo congratulates Odion Ighalo on the arrival of his child [Instagram/Desuwa30]
She went to slam the footballer over his refusal to pay child support for the child but spending lavishly on himself.

Sonia says the footballer has refused to pay child support for the newborn child [Instagram/Desuwa30]
"You born since feb you dey avoid child support and court order yet flying private jet...doing giveaway and all. You people should avoid me," she added.

She also revealed that she can take everything the footballer owns as she is his legally married wife.

sonia ighalo's post about her estranged husband [Instagram/Desuwa30]
This is coming days after it was speculated that Ighalo was romantically linked to Nollywood actress Lilian Esoro.

