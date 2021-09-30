Nollywood veteran Francis Duru loses dad

The movie star announced the passing away of his father via his Instagram page on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

"My last pix with you..dad..memories of yesterday..u defined my essence...built my being...took the tough and the rough to put me on the turf...of life..I salute you dad," he wrote.

"As you took your last bow and transitted to glory...u broke my heart this morning when you refused to wake..mum just left..you too ..hmm...so heavy...so painful...thank you..thank you...thank you dad for all..thank you..Will miss you."