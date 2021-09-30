RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nollywood veteran Francis Duru loses dad

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The movie star recently lost his mother.

Nollywood veteran Francis Duru [Instagram/FrancisDuru]

Nigerian movie veteran Francis Duru has lost his father.

Recommended articles

The movie star announced the passing away of his father via his Instagram page on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

"My last pix with you..dad..memories of yesterday..u defined my essence...built my being...took the tough and the rough to put me on the turf...of life..I salute you dad," he wrote.

www.instagram.com

"As you took your last bow and transitted to glory...u broke my heart this morning when you refused to wake..mum just left..you too ..hmm...so heavy...so painful...thank you..thank you...thank you dad for all..thank you..Will miss you."

May his soul rest in peace.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nollywood veteran Francis Duru loses dad

'I got into trouble with the government because of #Endsars' - Davido tells Trevor Noah in new interview

Mercy Eke dazzles in dresses worth N1.8M for her star-studded birthday party

‘Army of thieves’ aims to outperform its prequel ‘Army of the Dead’ with a new trailer.

T - Frank Releases New Song "Talk To Me" Featuring Kwama Yogot

OAP Nedu returns to the police with kids after reports he forcefully took them from his ex-wife

Mercy Eke spoils herself with 2nd house as fans gift her a $10k scholarship to Harvard Business School for her 28th birthday

Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee welcome baby boy

BBNaija 2021: Pere reveals how he intends to spend N90 million prize

Trending

R. Kelly found guilty, to spend the rest of his life in prison

R Kelly

‘It’s not cheating if someone chops your girlfriend because of money' - Shatta Bandle

Shatta Bandle responds to rape allegation

Burna Boy gives a tour guide of his palatial home in Lagos

Nigerian music star Burna Boy [Instagram/AmericaDigest]

Tonto Dikeh says ex Kpokpogri has sex tapes of many celebrities including popular IG influencer Janemena

Tonto Dikeh, Prince Kpokpogri and Instagram Influencer Janemena [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/Janemena]