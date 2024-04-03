ADVERTISEMENT
Nollywood filmmaker Frank Igho Vaughan passes away

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He passed away after battling an illness.

Nollywood filmmaker Frank Vaughan has died [Leadership news]
Vaughan passed on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, after battling an undisclosed illness. The news was affirmed by the President of the Directors Guild of Nigeria, DGN, Victor Okhai, in a recent telephone conversation with Vanguard.

“Yes, he died yesterday, but I’m yet to get the details of his death,” Okhai said.

Vaughan, who was born in the 1960s, recently became a pastor at Dominion City Church, Asaba, Delta State. He was also a seasoned TV producer and director, as well as a current affairs and political analyst.

His death comes on the heels of actor Amaechi Muonagor, who died on March 24, 2024, at age 61 after battling a kidney disease.

