Nollywood filmmaker Frank Igho Vaughan passes away

Vaughan passed on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, after battling an undisclosed illness. The news was affirmed by the President of the Directors Guild of Nigeria, DGN, Victor Okhai, in a recent telephone conversation with Vanguard.

“Yes, he died yesterday, but I’m yet to get the details of his death,” Okhai said.

Vaughan, who was born in the 1960s, recently became a pastor at Dominion City Church, Asaba, Delta State. He was also a seasoned TV producer and director, as well as a current affairs and political analyst.

