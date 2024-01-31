ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie warns Nigerians of the dangers of smoking

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She also said that she won't be contributing any money to any person who doesn't take care of their health.

Rita Edochie issues a stern warning [Instgram/Ritaedochie]
Rita Edochie issues a stern warning [Instgram/Ritaedochie]

Recommended articles

The Mami Wata star took to social media to caution the public against the harmful effects of excessive alcohol consumption and smoking. In a stern message posted on her Instagram, Edochie emphasised the potential health risks associated with these habits.

The actress expressed concern for those who engage in these activities without regard for the well-being of their vital organs, such as the kidneys, liver, heart, and lungs. She urged the public to take responsibility for their health, emphasising the delicacy of these organs and the need for proper care.

ADVERTISEMENT

She began: "All these people wey dey play with their lives anyhow, dey play with their lives anyhow, dey smoke anyhow, drinking beyond control, when una go begin get health challenge, I no go contribute shi shi ooo. Kidney, Liver, Heart and Lungs are very delicate organs in the human body and should be properly taken care of, so if una carry una own play, make nobody come my DM or comment section to ask me for money oo.."

Edochie highlighted the health warnings printed on cigarette packets, specifically mentioning the advisory that "smokers are liable to die young." Despite such warnings, she noted that some individuals continue to engage in these practices, putting their health at risk.

"Even the federal ministry of health keeps warning that smokers are liable to die young, dem write am sef for the packet of the of that ciga wey una dey smoke. But Una no go still hear. If una damage una body finish, una go begin dey ask for suppport," She continued sternly.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido says he has put in the work to deserve 20 Grammys

Davido says he has put in the work to deserve 20 Grammys

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie warns Nigerians of the dangers of smoking

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie warns Nigerians of the dangers of smoking

Odunlade Adekola's Yoruba epic 'Orisa' heads to Prime Video this February

Odunlade Adekola's Yoruba epic 'Orisa' heads to Prime Video this February

Rapper Maxino taps Vector, Odumodublvck, Erigga for 'Rich & Wacko' EP

Rapper Maxino taps Vector, Odumodublvck, Erigga for 'Rich & Wacko' EP

Kunle Afolayan didn't initially want to name his Netflix film 'Anikulapo'

Kunle Afolayan didn't initially want to name his Netflix film 'Anikulapo'

'A Tribe Called Judah' director Adeoluwa Owu takes up Aluta in new film

'A Tribe Called Judah' director Adeoluwa Owu takes up Aluta in new film

Bob Marley's new EP featuring Wizkid & Bloody Civilian to be released in February

Bob Marley's new EP featuring Wizkid & Bloody Civilian to be released in February

Yul Edochie faces backlash after reaffirming support for Tinubu in new post

Yul Edochie faces backlash after reaffirming support for Tinubu in new post

Kate Henshaw & Enioluwa Adeoluwa play mother and son in 'A Mother's Love'

Kate Henshaw & Enioluwa Adeoluwa play mother and son in 'A Mother's Love'

Pulse Sports

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sarkodie, Davido show support for Andre Ayew after belated apology over AFCON exit

‘We appreciate you’ – Sarkodie, Davido show support for Andre Ayew after belated apology

Baba Tee added that he never hit her her back whenever she abused him [Dailypost]

Baba Tee recalls being accused of assault by his ex wife in London

Yul Edochie says he would return to acting after fulfilling his destiny as a minister [Instagram/Yuledochie]

God's work is my destiny - Yul Edochie on returning to acting

Davido and Chioma had an eventful night out [instagram/Davido]

Davido and wife Chioma return to Lagos after welcoming twins in the US