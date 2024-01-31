Nollywood actress Rita Edochie warns Nigerians of the dangers of smoking

The Mami Wata star took to social media to caution the public against the harmful effects of excessive alcohol consumption and smoking. In a stern message posted on her Instagram, Edochie emphasised the potential health risks associated with these habits.

The actress expressed concern for those who engage in these activities without regard for the well-being of their vital organs, such as the kidneys, liver, heart, and lungs. She urged the public to take responsibility for their health, emphasising the delicacy of these organs and the need for proper care.

She began: "All these people wey dey play with their lives anyhow, dey play with their lives anyhow, dey smoke anyhow, drinking beyond control, when una go begin get health challenge, I no go contribute shi shi ooo. Kidney, Liver, Heart and Lungs are very delicate organs in the human body and should be properly taken care of, so if una carry una own play, make nobody come my DM or comment section to ask me for money oo.."

Edochie highlighted the health warnings printed on cigarette packets, specifically mentioning the advisory that "smokers are liable to die young." Despite such warnings, she noted that some individuals continue to engage in these practices, putting their health at risk.