Nollywood actress Rita Edochie wants parents to take proper care of themselves

The renowned actress, who took to her Instagram page @ritaedochie to give this advice, said it was not that rosy for most children after the death of their parents.

According to her, no one else can take care of children or be a better shepherd to them than their biological parents, especially when they are still minors.

"For the sake of your children, take care of yourselves, if you die and leave them behind you have simply exposed them to the vultures.

"No one can ever be a better shepherd to them except you. As parents, married or single, no one can adequately take care of your kids in your absence. You are the only person who can do that, you are the only one who can read their minds, pay attention to them, understand them and love them to the core.

"My prayer for you this morning is that you will live so long for your children and not die to leave them behind. If you think that when you give up on life and die, that those you think they care about would take care of your kids then that is a big lie. May God guide and preserve your lives, so as to live long for your children," she wrote.

Edochie who is currently the Women Leader of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), began her acting career in the 1990s.