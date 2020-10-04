Nigerian actress, Chacha Eke-Faani says her seven years old marriage to hubby, Austin Faani is over.

The movie star made this known in a now-viral video on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

According to her, she is moving on with her life and her marriage to Faani is done.

"You will say I am crazy but I am not. This video is to let the world know that I am done with the marriage. I don't have a lot to prove that I am done with him but I am done. I'm done. I am leaving with my life finally. I can't say a lot now. You will hear my story," she said.

Chacha and Austin celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary back in June.

Charity Eke, popularly known as Chacha Eke Faani, is a Nigerian actress from Ebonyi State.

She gained prominence in 2012 after starring in the movie 'The End Is Near.'