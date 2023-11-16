Nollywood veteran Tony Umez and wife celebrate 24th wedding anniversary
24 years of marital bliss. We need to know the secrets to their long-lasting marriage.
The actor took to his Instagram to celebrate the joyous occasion, posting two different pictures of him and his wife Ogo Patsy in matching Orange tracksuits. He then penned a sweet message to her in his caption, doting on her and emphasising her importance to him.
"Happy 24years Wedding Anniversary to us, my Diamond. We've indeed come some way. We've shared the good, bad and ugly times together. You've been my ROCK in bad times and my MUSIC in good times. You are my LUCKY CHARM, my PRAYER WARRIOR & my SAFE HAVEN. Today, Nov. 16, is about us so I serenade you with the chorus of Luther Vandross' classic - "I'd Rather," he began.
Going on, Umez quoted the heartwarming piece that had his followers swooning and aww-ing in the comment section, showering her with praises on their special day.
He continued, "I'd rather have bad times with you than good times with someone else. I'd rather be beside you in a storm than safe and warm by myself; I'd rather have hard times together than to have it easy apart. I'd rather have the ONE who HOLDS my HEART..'Ogo Patsy Tony-Umez, you are the Woman who completes Me, the Light of my Life, my DIAMOND. Once again, Happy 24years Anniversary To Us."
The iconic actor and his beautiful wife met on a movie set in the 90s and tied the knot back in 1999. They have four children; Beautiful Umez, Angel Umez, Princes Umez, and Golden Michelle Umez.
