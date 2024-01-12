ADVERTISEMENT
Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko excitedly celebrates 70th birthday

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

One of Nigeria's veterans is a year older today.

Jide Kosoko has acted in well over 60 films in his career [Instagram/Jidekosoko]
The veteran took to his Instagram page on Friday January 12, 2023 to mark the occasion, focusing on his growth. In the picture posted, Kosoko wore a wine Yoruba traditional attire, beaming with glee as he posed for the camera.

His caption read, "Hallelujah Hallelujah Hallelujah. I am grateful to Almighty God and proud having Jesus. I celebrate myself @ 70, for I know that, He who has not the spirit of this age, has all the misery of it. Every year l live, i grow into an even more amazing human being. That means i am now 70 times more amazing than when i was born. I celebrate myself as i attain 70 years today. Happy 70th Birthday Prince Babajide Akanni Kosoko."

Fans and celebrities rushed to the comment section to felicitate with the actor, wishing him well and praying for him. Actor Quadri said, "Happy birthday to you my Oga." Actor, Chidi Mokeme said, "Happy Birthday Daddy. Many more celebrations in good health, long life, and wealth."

Prior to his big day, the actor had expressed his excitement regarding his birthday in a separate post.

He said, "Hurray..come Friday 12th of January 2024, this boy will become a man @70."

With over forty years in the movie industry, Kosoko is one of Nigeria’s biggest and most celebrated actors.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

