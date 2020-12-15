Nigerian singer YQ has taken to his social media to reveal that he has tied the knot with his longtime partner.

YQ took to his social media to share a couple of photos from his wedding, introducing the couple as Mr & Mrs Jubril (YQ’s real name is Yakub Jubril).

In the photos shared by the musician on social media, he dons a suit with sunglasses while his partner is in a red gown.

Not much is known about the wedding or YQ’s wife. Although his post announcing the wedding was the first time he was revealing her on social media, YQ and his partner have been engaged since 2018.

He did announce the engagement at that time but shared just a photo of his partner’s hand in a now-deleted post.

He was involved in a social media drama back in October when a lady shared a post and claimed that the singer was kicked out of an apartment in America over his inability to pay rent.

In the video released, YQ was seen getting evicted from a house by an unidentified lady. It is still unclear if that lady is the partner he married.

A slew of YQ’s acquaintances in the music industry, names like Ruggedman, Eldee The Don and DJ Neptune, Kaffy, Morachi and Sasha took to the comment section to congratulate him on his wedding.

Born in Ibadan, Oyo State, YQ first started his career in a group before he kicked off his solo career in 2005.

He got his break with a record with late famous rapper Dagrin and found further success with the release of several singles.