Michael Boulos of the famous Lagos multi-billionaire family, Boulos, has proposed to his girlfriend Tiffany, daughter of the President of the United States of America.

According to PageSix, the millionaire proposed to Tiffany at the Rose Garden at the White House before presenting her with a massive diamond ring.

The ring was designed by New York-based jeweler and diamond dealer Samer Halimeh, who works 'for the one percent of the one percent'.

The ring is a 13-carat emerald-cut diamond from Dubai that is estimated to be worth up to a staggering $1.2 million (N564M).

Tiffany's mum and Trump's second wife Marla Maples took to her Instagram to celebrate her daughter's engagement.

"Celebrating God’s endless blessing of love…May God’s blessings & love always light your path. Love you so much, mom," she wrote.

Marla Maples celebrates her daughter Tiffany after her engagement [Instagram/ Marla Maples]

Recall that the couple made their relationship official in 2018 after they met while on vacation in Mykonos.

According to PageSix, a source revealed that the two spent Thanksgiving together where he also met her family.

Tiffany who is 27 years old, is the second daughter of the out going president of the United States of America and Georgetown Law student in Washington, D.C.

While Boulos is the heir to Boulos Enterprises and SCOA Nigeria, a multibillion-dollar trading conglomerate.

Boulos grew up in Lagos where he also attended school and considers himself a Nigerian although it is not known if he has a Nigerian passport.