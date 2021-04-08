Nigerian music producer, Oluwaseyi Akerele popularly known as Shizzi, has expressed his disappointment following his experience with the Nigerian police.

The songwriter expressed his frustration via his Twitter page on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

"Nigeria is stressful na understatement !!" he tweeted.

"After what I faced today with the Naija police two times in a row! I give up! F**kd up place !"

Even though he did not share the details of his encounter with the police, the producer's tweets gave a clue as to what may have transpired.

This is not the first time a celebrity will be sharing their ugly experience in the hands of men of the Nigeria Police Force.

From Dr Sid, Do2dtun, Reekado Banks, Zoro, Tillaman, and many others, they have all at one time or the other shared their ordeal in the hands of the police.