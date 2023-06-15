ADVERTISEMENT
Nicki Minaj opted for surgery after getting body shamed by Lil Wayne

Anna Ajayi

The rapper has disclosed her reasons for undergoing surgery.

Nicki Minaj underwent surgery due to body shaming remarks from Lil Wayne[Twitter]
During an episode of The Joe Budden podcast, the rapper explained the reasons behind her decision to undergo a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

The 40-year-old rapper recounted how Lil Wayne used to mock her during her younger years due to her lack of a voluptuous derriere, unlike the women he typically associated with in the studio.

This constant teasing left her feeling inadequate and prompted her to contemplate surgery in order to achieve a sense of completeness.

Minaj expressed her remorse for succumbing to external pressures and admitted feeling out of place whenever Lil Wayne brought in women with more curvaceous figures.

The fact that the jabs came from someone she once admired and looked up to in the industry, made the impact even more hurtful for her.

The rapper elaborated on how she had internalised the belief that the hip-hop culture demanded women to possess well-endowed chests and shapely bodies.

Despite Lil Wayne's intention of playful banter, Minaj took his comments seriously, unbeknownst to him, and they ultimately influenced her decision to undergo surgery.

Watch the full interview:

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

