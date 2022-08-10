The craze for BBL and why it needs to stop

Some people argue that colonialism and the fetishisation of the black woman's body are to be blamed for the popularity of BBL citing the South African, Saartjie (Sarah) Baartman.

In 1810, a South African woman with immensely protruding buttocks was displayed as a ‘circus freak’ in the London Piccadilly circus. Her autobiographer said many desired to have the kind of big bum Sartjiee had naturally.

Her body was exploited so much, her remains were displayed in a museum until 1974.

In 1960, a surgeon, Ivo Pitanguy was the first person to perfect the Brazillian Butt Lift procedure.

In more contemporary times, we cannot deny the influence pop culture has on the increase in demand for BBL. We must give female rappers Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj some credit.

Nicki Minaj admitted to The Insider that she got butt injections from a random person, why did she do it? "Wayne, he was always talking about big booties. Wayne would have a new chick in the studio every session. It was always a new big booty there. They were his muses," she said.

Then, of course, the Kardashian-Jenner family who have become such cultural and fashion icons. Their impact on beauty standards is truly unrivalled.

It is mind-boggling to think that black women spend millions to change their bodies into a shape that was historically theirs to begin with.

BBL preys on women’s insecurities

Even though it is right for us to say women have autonomy over their bodies, we must still examine why women want to go under the knife.

The truth is no woman who feels secure in her body would decide to go through the drastic procedure of plastic surgery.

Rapper, Lil Kim, at the peak of her career, began altering her face multiple times, she said, “Men have always told me I am not pretty enough, even men I was dating. And I’d be like why are you with me, then? It’s always men putting me down, just like my dad.”

It is this dissatisfaction with self and the fetishization of a perfect body that drives women to perform BBL and plastic surgery to attain the perfect body.

It seems like to become a big girl, a slay queen or an Instagram baddie, you must distort your body into the perfect shape, and once the shape has been formed, the next thing would be to show this body off in the most revealing clothes possible.

BBL surgeries are risky

Yet, these surgeries can be so expensive, risky and painful.

Not only can the surgeon botch the surgery and make her shape look wonky - this is because perfection is patently unattainable, only a few surgeons can pull off the perfect body - she can also lose her life from complications.

The plastic surgery community is still heavily unregulated with many quacks offering to perform these dangerous procedures on Instagram.

The fetishisation of sexuality

With people like Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, the sexualisation of their bodies was to shock and solicit attention – because it was hard to be taken seriously as a female rapper if you didn’t have some sex appeal to sell.

When Nicki came on the scene, she had one of the most shocking appearances. Her wigs were always a ridiculous stint with the most outrageous colours, and she was naked in her music videos, the same can be said of Cardi B.

Megan Thee stallion, even though her body is natural also engages in this over-sexualised content, and believe it or not, this influences society.

Many women would aspire to be desired in that way, to look attractive and show it off just like their favourite stars are doing.

The influence of BBL on fashion

After spending so much to go under the knife, you don’t expect these women to cover it up.

Fashion has shifted, with the gowns getting shorter, more transparent, and several cut-outs. Skin tight bodysuit are also in vogue. Whatever it takes to show off the body that they went through so much to get.

Popular brands are making fewer clothes for women with natural bodies who like to keep things covered up.

Even models for popular brands like Pretty Little Things are not as skinny as they used to be, they are opting for more curvaceous models. What about clothes for the natural African woman?