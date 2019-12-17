Naira Marley is contemplating sharing photos of his many exotic cars as he reacts to the claims that he stole a car.

The music star made this known via his Twitter page on Monday, December 16, 2019. According to him, no matter how they try to stain his name, he remains the next president of Nigeria.

"Car theft?? 😂😂😂😂 maybe I need to post my Bentley, Porsche or benzo. If u lot like try stain my name from today till tomorrow I will still be the next president and who’s Adeyemi Fashola aka Naira Marley. Another free promo I’m guessing," he tweeted.

It didn't end there as he went on to slam bloggers who did not confirm what transpired before jumping to conclusion.

Naira Marley says maybe he should share photos of his many exotic cars as he reacts to the claims that he stole a car. [Instagram/NairaMarley]

"Looool I’m still baffled, one bad belle paid bloggers to carry fake news because I’m sure the bloggers didn’t sit down to make that up themselves," he added.

Naira Marley's tweets came a few hours after the news broke of his alleged involvement in a car theft case alongside his brothers.

Naira Marley and his brothers' alleged car heist...

Naira Marley's tweets came a few hours after the news broke of his alleged involvement in a car theft case alongside his brothers. [Instagram/NairaMarley]

According to NAN, a Chief Magistrate, Mr Tajudeen Elias, has ordered that the Investigating Police Officer (IPO), Sgt. Sunday Idoko, present Naira Marley in court on the next date of adjournment following his alleged involvement in car theft

However, two of the musician’s brothers and his cousins appeared in court over the alleged theft of a car and a cell phone. This is coming, two months after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) retrieved damning evidence of fraud from Naira Marley’s iPhone and laptop.

This is coming, two months after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) retrieved damning evidence of fraud from Naira Marley’s iPhone and laptop. [Pulse]

Tajudeen had granted the three defendants; Idris Fashola, 18, Babatunde Fashola, 24; and Kunle Obere, 22, a N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum after facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the arrest of Naira Marley.