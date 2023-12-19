Mr Macaroni has 2 football players he enjoys watching the most

Mr Macaroni made the remarks in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during the kick off of the 5th Cohesion Football Tournament ongoing at the Union Bank Stable, Surulere, Lagos.

Mr Macaroni who was special guest of honour at the opening ceremony of the grassroots football development tournament charged the participants to be of good behaviour.

The two-day annual football competition, according to the organisers, is aimed at engaging at-risk children across different local government areas in Lagos and Ogun States.

The 2023 tournament features 32 under-13 male teams and, for the very first time, 10 female teams.

Mr Macaroni said he was happy the organisers decided to promote the development of grassroots football in Lagos State.

"I love football because I am attracted to Cristiano Ronaldo so much, so I find myself following him to any club he is playing for.

"I enjoy watching football because it is a sport that keeps one lively and entertained. I love to watch Ronaldo and recently, our own Victor Osimhen, but he cannot take the place of Ronaldo in my heart.

"I do follow Osimhen the way I follow Ronaldo because he is doing us proud and the world is following his success, and I think it is also good to support our own.

"Osimhen is also a product of grassroots football. So, he needs to support this initiative, we also need to support or pay more attention to our grassroots football development as well," he said.

According to Mr Macaroni, potential abounds in Nigeria waiting to be discovered, hence there is need to encourage more of grassroots competition to expose them.

He said having a big tournament featuring 42 teams was not an easy feat, hence, more support should be given to the Cohesion Football tournament.

The skit maker doled out cash to the outstanding players of the tournament.