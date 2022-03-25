'I'm not begging anybody for financial assistance' - John Okafor (Mr Ibu) cries out

The movie star and comedian has been bedridden following an undisclosed illness.

In a video shared on social media, Okafor appealed to those taking advantage of his predicament to desist from it immediately.

"Some people have sold me...they haven't heard from me all they want to do is sell me. It won't work. God has risen me up...God has risen me up. I am not begging anybody for money," he said.

"Not as critical as they are talking about. Anybody whose business is to talk about my sickness and take advantage of it should stop."

Ibu has had health issues in the past which according to him almost sent him to an early grave.

In 2020 during an interview, the actor recounted how his staff were paid by his kinsmen to eliminate him because of his successful career.

"I nor dey take alcohol and people go say the belle is big. All the food wen I dey chop na small small food na since them give me that poison. I don dey take medicine so the thing don dey come down now I don dey see my legs. Before I nor dey see my legs," he said.

He went on to narrate how he was poisoned again in his office and left to die by his staff.

Pulse List: 5 Nollywood actors who have dabbled in music Pulse Nigeria

"Here in my office, they brought the first poison, I took it. I was falling around and nobody came to ask. Even the workers did not enter here even though they were hearing me fall around. I vomited something in my bathroom," he said.

"They paid them and gave them enough money to make sure they eliminate me. All these plans are from Enugu, my townspeople, and age grades that are surprised that I can own some things, build some houses, buy a house in Lagos. They asked them to go and kill me.''

Okafor is a Nigerian actor and comedian.