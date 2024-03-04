ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kanayo O Kanayo calls Mr Ibu 'Africa's Mr Bean'

Samson Toromade

Mr Ibu died after months of battling blood clot issues in his leg.

John 'Mr Ibu' Okafor is dead at 62 [Instagram/@realmribu]
John 'Mr Ibu' Okafor is dead at 62 [Instagram/@realmribu]

Recommended articles

The actor died on Saturday, March 2, 2024 after months of battling blood clot issues in his leg. His manager, Don Single Nwuzor, reportedly said he died after suffering a cardiac arrest at Evercare Hospital in Lagos where he had been receiving treatment.

The comic actor has been showered with plaudits since his sad demise, and Kanayo O. Kanayo posted his condolence message on Sunday, March 3.

In an Instagram post, he called his departed colleague "Africa's Mr Bean," comparing him to a famous comic character in British sitcom, Mr Bean, known for his hilarious adventures without speaking.

ADVERTISEMENT

"John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, is the most outstanding comic actor by conduct. He didn't need to say a word to evoke laughter. His mien, body movement etc was comic. He embodied laughter.

"May God who called him home, grant him eternal rest. God will smile receiving you. Mr Ibu, good night," he wrote.

Mr Ibu's health issues came to light when he celebrated his 62nd birthday inside a hospital room in October 2023. He solicited public donations to prevent the amputation of his leg, but eventually lost the leg in November.

The actor was unable to fly abroad for better treatment because doctors deemed him unfit to travel due to his condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Ibu acted in more than 200 films and will be remembered as one of Nollywood's most popular comedians.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bella Shmurda doesn't smoke weed because it messes up his body, mind

Bella Shmurda doesn't smoke weed because it messes up his body, mind

Beverly Naya wants Nigerian men to be more shamelessly vulnerable with women

Beverly Naya wants Nigerian men to be more shamelessly vulnerable with women

D'Prince's Jonzing World unveils its first female signee Bagetti

D'Prince's Jonzing World unveils its first female signee Bagetti

These are the Nollywood movies and series to watch in March

These are the Nollywood movies and series to watch in March

Olamide leads African rappers with the highest streams on major platform

Olamide leads African rappers with the highest streams on major platform

Kanayo O Kanayo calls Mr Ibu 'Africa's Mr Bean'

Kanayo O Kanayo calls Mr Ibu 'Africa's Mr Bean'

Burna Boy achieves historic feat at sold-out Boston concert

Burna Boy achieves historic feat at sold-out Boston concert

Nollywood filmmakers, fans pay tribute to deceased actor Mr Ibu

Nollywood filmmakers, fans pay tribute to deceased actor Mr Ibu

7 Mr Ibu movies that defined his Nollywood career

7 Mr Ibu movies that defined his Nollywood career

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

429972959 773437077993531 1215878920543941093 n

Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi defeats Laide Bakare in boxing match

Ayra Starr studied international relations in a 3 year course.

It was like secondary school - Ayra Starr describes her university experience

Pasuma and his mother [Peoplesgazette]

I had to let her go - singer Pasuma opens up about losing his mother

Seyi Law says that he never explicitly asked anyone to vote for Tinubu [Instagram/SeyiLaw1]

Comedian Seyi Law says he never asked anyone to vote for Tinubu