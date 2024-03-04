Kanayo O Kanayo calls Mr Ibu 'Africa's Mr Bean'

The actor died on Saturday, March 2, 2024 after months of battling blood clot issues in his leg. His manager, Don Single Nwuzor, reportedly said he died after suffering a cardiac arrest at Evercare Hospital in Lagos where he had been receiving treatment.

The comic actor has been showered with plaudits since his sad demise, and Kanayo O. Kanayo posted his condolence message on Sunday, March 3.

In an Instagram post, he called his departed colleague "Africa's Mr Bean," comparing him to a famous comic character in British sitcom, Mr Bean, known for his hilarious adventures without speaking.

ADVERTISEMENT

"John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, is the most outstanding comic actor by conduct. He didn't need to say a word to evoke laughter. His mien, body movement etc was comic. He embodied laughter.

"May God who called him home, grant him eternal rest. God will smile receiving you. Mr Ibu, good night," he wrote.

Mr Ibu's health issues came to light when he celebrated his 62nd birthday inside a hospital room in October 2023. He solicited public donations to prevent the amputation of his leg, but eventually lost the leg in November.

The actor was unable to fly abroad for better treatment because doctors deemed him unfit to travel due to his condition.

ADVERTISEMENT