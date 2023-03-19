ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

See how celebrities are celebrating Mother's Day

Babatunde Lawal

Let's look at how some of the biggest names in entertainment are celebrating Mother's Day.

See how celebrities are celebrating Mother's Day
See how celebrities are celebrating Mother's Day

Recommended articles

And while every mother deserves to be honoured on this day, some of the most famous and influential people in the world are also celebrating in their own unique ways.

From heartfelt social media posts to extravagant gifts, celebrities are taking the opportunity to show their love and appreciation for their moms, grandmothers, wives, and even their own roles as mothers.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at how some of the biggest names in entertainment are celebrating Mother's Day and the touching messages they're sharing with their loved ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comedian and content creator who gave birth to her child in 2022 was eager to celebrate Mother's Day with other mothers this year and prayed to God for wisdom to be a great mother to her daughter.

She wrote, "I get to experience my first Mother’s Day with you, Oluwashonaolami This is definitely a Blessing I’ll forever be grateful for. I’m trusting God to continue to give me the wisdom to be a great mum for you @shonaola_ilori Mummy loves you so much she can’t even explain it. Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mums out there. Remember you’re a very good mum."

ADVERTISEMENT

The successful businessman sent his wife love and supportive messages as another way to mark the occasion. At the same time, he prayed for God to honor mothers everywhere. The rest of the rich businessman's family was also in sight as they made their way to church.

"Celebrating you today Omalicha nwunye m! Happy Mothers' Sunday to you and all the amazing mothers world over! God bless and reward you for all you do, amen We love you @lush_eby," he wrote.

The self-described sugar mummy of the world didn't take a backseat in this year's celebration as she shared a song dedicated to her mom. The song's lyrics posit it as an ode to her mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Captioning the video, "Happy Mother’s day mum, this one is for you," she wrote.

The ace comedian and content creator dedicated the day to his wife, Nonso. He thanked her for her strength and resilience.

In his words, "In the most profound words, Thank you for being a super woman, a strong and wonderful mother. The strength you have expressed is beyond unconditional and unimaginable. Happy Mother's Day to you my beautiful wife."

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 5 sweetest celebrity mother-child relationships that stand out for us

Top 5 sweetest celebrity mother-child relationships that stand out for us

See how celebrities are celebrating Mother's Day

See how celebrities are celebrating Mother's Day

10 Nigerian songs that celebrate mothers

10 Nigerian songs that celebrate mothers

Omoni Oboli, Kate Henshaw react to opposition party threats at 2023 guber polls

Omoni Oboli, Kate Henshaw react to opposition party threats at 2023 guber polls

iFani to link with Amanda Black & other SA music arts

iFani to link with Amanda Black & other SA music arts

Top Nigerian Artists to perform at Afro Nation Miami 2023

Top Nigerian Artists to perform at Afro Nation Miami 2023

'Domitilla: The Reboot' trailer shows a dangerous world where anything is possible

'Domitilla: The Reboot' trailer shows a dangerous world where anything is possible

Charles Okpaleke teases return of Ramsey Nouah's Richard Williams in 'The Six'

Charles Okpaleke teases return of Ramsey Nouah's Richard Williams in 'The Six'

Mo Abudu joins forces with Idris Elba to empower African storytellers

Mo Abudu joins forces with Idris Elba to empower African storytellers

Pulse Sports

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

Transfers Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star

Transfers Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star

Premier League legend gushes over ‘goalscoring machine’ Haaland

Premier League legend gushes over ‘goalscoring machine’ Haaland

Leon Edwards defeats Kamaru Usman to retain welterweight title

Leon Edwards defeats Kamaru Usman to retain welterweight title

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tonto Dikeh weighs in on Cubana Chief Priest's alleged affair with Kenyan woman

Tonto Dikeh weighs in on Cubana Chief Priest's alleged affair with Kenyan woman

Patience Ozokwor and Sola Sobowale

Patience Ozokwor comments on recent comparison with Sola Sobowale

Tunde Ednut welcomes Tiwa Savage to his Atlanta home in grand style

Tunde Ednut welcomes Tiwa Savage to his Atlanta home in grand style

Olamide, Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy, Asake

Olamide details why he signed Fireboy, Asake, others