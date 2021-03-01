The multiple award-winning producer who is credited for many afrobeats hit singles, produced 10 singles off Shatta Wale’s 2018 album “Reign” but two years down the line, MOG hasn’t received a penny.

He said Shatta Wale promised to pay him during the production but completely ignored him after the album blew up.

“Money Man @shattawalegh , me I dey see you as a big brother i never had. I know say you no be STINGY like that lol, i produced 10 songs on the #ReignAlbum but ano see no CASH from you since 2018. Seeing this made me laugh sooo hard,” he quoted a screenshot of Shatta Wale’s Facebook post calling other producers ‘realest’ with his name missing on the list.

Shatta Wale immediately asked him to stop tweeting ‘nonsense’.

“I won’t watch people like you to stop helping others ok .. If you say you I have not sent you cash upon cash b4 then make dis nonsense tweets ..This shows how ungrateful you are in real life ..No wonder I didn’t add u to my list ..My konko beatz hit before u came in P!!!!!” Shatta Wale replied.

MOB replied, saying he will no longer take the money owed by Shatta Wale. “The money di3r, i take dash you o. More grease to your elbow Richman.”

MOG Beatz continued to rant and promised to drop more ‘keys’.