M.I. has responded to Burna Boy after he warned him not to lose his respect over his stand on Xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Barely two hours after Burna Boy expressed his stand on the attack on Nigerians, M.I. explained why he took his stand that seemingly supported South African rapper, AKA's stand.

M.I. said it's such a bad day and experience which hurts and he hopes it would be over soon.

"I love you and respect you too bro!! Today is such a sad day and it hurts.. somehow I hope we can come out of this with your dream of 'one africa' still alive!!! #SayNoToXenophobicAttacks," he tweeted responding to Burna Boy's tweet.

Burna Boy warned rapper, MI Abaga to desist from his seeming support for AKA or lose his respect.

" And @MI_Abaga it’s Fuck @akaworldwide from now on. And if you down with him, it’s Fuck you too. I respect you too much, please Don’t throw my respect out the window cuz I swear you will fly out with it," he tweeted.

Burna Boy also stated that the attacks goes against everything he stands for while appealing to Nigerians in South Africa to continue to protect themselves without causing chaos.