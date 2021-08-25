MI Abaga laments the condition of Nigerian police stations after spending 2 hours in one

Nigerian rap veteran M.I. Abaga has lamented the state of Nigerian police stations across the country.
The rapper expresses shock at the state of the dilapidated police stations.
The music star made this known via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, after spending two hours in one of the country's police stations.
"Spent two hours in a police station last night. The working conditions, mental conditioning, dilapidation. We have work to do as a country," he wrote.
"Get your PVC. No, really, get your damn PVC."
It is not clear what was the reasons behind the rapper's visit to the police station.
