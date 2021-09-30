The winner of the fourth season of the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, where she shared photos of her new property.

"Second HOME in 2 years 😭 God is still by my side and I will forever be grateful 🙏🏾 AUTHENTIC Lagos landlady🎉 #Big28," she captioned the photos.

Fans of the reality TV star also gave her a $10k scholarship to Harvard Business School as her 28th birthday gift.

Mercy Eke emerged as the 4th winner of BBNaija after she was announced the winner of the 2019 edition tagged Pepper Dem.

She became the first female ever to win the BBNaija reality TV show since it began over a decade ago.