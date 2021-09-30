RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mercy Eke spoils herself with 2nd house as fans gift her a $10k scholarship to Harvard Business School for her 28th birthday

Odion Okonofua

The reality TV star acquired her first property after winning the show in 2019.

Reality TV star Mercy Eke [Instagram/OfficialMercyEke]

Nigerian reality TV star Mercy Eke has gifted herself a second house on her 28th birthday.

The winner of the fourth season of the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, where she shared photos of her new property.

"Second HOME in 2 years 😭 God is still by my side and I will forever be grateful 🙏🏾 AUTHENTIC Lagos landlady🎉 #Big28," she captioned the photos.

Fans of the reality TV star also gave her a $10k scholarship to Harvard Business School as her 28th birthday gift.

Mercy Eke emerged as the 4th winner of BBNaija after she was announced the winner of the 2019 edition tagged Pepper Dem.

She became the first female ever to win the BBNaija reality TV show since it began over a decade ago.

Mercy was the last female housemate standing after spending a total of 99 days - 14 weeks - in the house, won herself the grand prize of N60 million.

