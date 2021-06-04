'Maybe I might change my mind and give marriage another shot' - Mercy Aigbe

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Friday, June 4, 2021, while reacting to the flower gift she got from her lover.

"So D Owner’ sent me flowers on set with a note that says “Keep flying high babe, I am rooting for you “ love you forever ❤️ It’s the little things! Agbeke Aya ‘D Owner ‘ ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote.

"Maybe, just maybe I might change my mind and give Marriage another shot! Love sweet sha, Iro o da 😂😂😂❤️😍."

It would be recalled that the actress shared a video of an engagement ring back in April.

The actress took to her Instagram page where she shared a photo and short video of the engagement ring.

Pulse Nigeria

Aigbe was married to auto dealer, Lanre Gentry and they have a son together.

That union was marred with domestic violence and infidelity allegations.