'Maybe I might change my mind and give marriage another shot' - Mercy Aigbe

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Aigbe and her former husband, Lanre Gentry got separated in 2017.

Nollywood movie star Mercy Aigbe [Instagram/MercyAigbe]

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has revealed plans to give marriage another shot.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Friday, June 4, 2021, while reacting to the flower gift she got from her lover.

"So D Owner’ sent me flowers on set with a note that says “Keep flying high babe, I am rooting for you “ love you forever ❤️ It’s the little things! Agbeke Aya ‘D Owner ‘ ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote.

"Maybe, just maybe I might change my mind and give Marriage another shot! Love sweet sha, Iro o da 😂😂😂❤️😍."

It would be recalled that the actress shared a video of an engagement ring back in April.

The actress took to her Instagram page where she shared a photo and short video of the engagement ring.

Nollywood movie star Mercy Aigbe [Instagram/RealMercyAigbe]
Nollywood movie star Mercy Aigbe [Instagram/RealMercyAigbe] Pulse Nigeria

Aigbe was married to auto dealer, Lanre Gentry and they have a son together.

That union was marred with domestic violence and infidelity allegations.

They got separated in 2017.

