Nigerian movie star Mercy Aigbe is engaged.

Don't be in a hurry to say congratulations as today being April fools day, it is only normal for people to get carried away with pranks (or maybe not) like this.

The actress took to her Instagram page where she shared a photo and short video of the engagement ring.

"Finally I said Yes to ‘D’ Owner 😍 Thank you, God, of many chances 🙏🙏," she captioned the photo.

"My joy knows no bounds 💃 Agbeke Aya ‘D’ Owner 😍😍," she captioned the video.

Well, let's get carried away for a second and say a big congratulations to the movie star.

Mercy Aigbe and her estranged husband , Lanre Gentry

Aigbe was married to auto dealer, Lanre Gentry and they have a son together.

That union was marred with domestic violence and infidelity allegations.

They got separated in 2017.