Mercy Aigbe reacts to husband-snatching allegation

Odion Okonofua

Aigbe continues to deny that her ex-husband Lanre Gentry and Adeoti were friends.

Mercy Aigbe and her new man Adeoti Kazim [Instagram/RealMercyAigbe]
Mercy Aigbe and her new man Adeoti Kazim [Instagram/RealMercyAigbe]

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has finally reacted to those who have accused her of snatching another woman's husband.

The actress recently got married to a businessman, Adeoti Kazim.

According to TVC 'Your View' host, Moturayo, the actress reached out to correct the notion that she stole someone's husband.

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her new man Kazim Adeoti [Instagram/MercyAigbe]
Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her new man Kazim Adeoti [Instagram/MercyAigbe] Pulse Nigeria

"I spoke to her (Mercy) last night, she called me to correct an impression and that it is wrong for us to say, ‘how can she go and marry her ex-husband’s best friend.’ She said they were never friends," she said.

"They only attended an event where her present husband, a marketer in the industry, invited her to his birthday party, which she had attended in her ex-husband’s company.''

“She told me that the man is a Muslim, he’s entitled to more than one wife, so yes, he has issues with the first wife, and he is now married to her as the second wife and as a second wife, doesn’t she deserve to be happy? ”

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her new man Adeoti Kazim [Instagram/RealMercyAigbe]
Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her new man Adeoti Kazim [Instagram/RealMercyAigbe] Pulse Nigeria

This is coming on the heels of the reports that Adeoti is married with kids.

Aigbe only recently revealed that Kazim Adeoti and herself are officially an item.

Adeoti is a businessman with an interest in the entertainment industry.

Aigbe was married to auto dealer, Lanre Gentry and they have a son together.

That union was marred with domestic violence and infidelity allegations.

They got separated in 2017.

Odion Okonofua

