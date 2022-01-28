Mercy Aigbe reacts to husband-snatching allegation

The actress recently got married to a businessman, Adeoti Kazim.

According to TVC 'Your View' host, Moturayo, the actress reached out to correct the notion that she stole someone's husband.

"I spoke to her (Mercy) last night, she called me to correct an impression and that it is wrong for us to say, ‘how can she go and marry her ex-husband’s best friend.’ She said they were never friends," she said.

"They only attended an event where her present husband, a marketer in the industry, invited her to his birthday party, which she had attended in her ex-husband’s company.''

“She told me that the man is a Muslim, he’s entitled to more than one wife, so yes, he has issues with the first wife, and he is now married to her as the second wife and as a second wife, doesn’t she deserve to be happy? ”

This is coming on the heels of the reports that Adeoti is married with kids.

Aigbe only recently revealed that Kazim Adeoti and herself are officially an item.

Adeoti is a businessman with an interest in the entertainment industry.

Aigbe was married to auto dealer, Lanre Gentry and they have a son together.

That union was marred with domestic violence and infidelity allegations.