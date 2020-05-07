American rapper, Meek Mill has welcomed a son with his girlfriend, Milan Harris.

The rapper who turned 33 recently shared the good news via his Twitter page on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

"Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift Red heart," he tweeted.

Further details about the baby's birth have yet to be revealed.

Mill first addressed Harris' pregnancy in February, though the fashion designer announced she was expecting back in December.

Born Robert Rihmeek Williams, the rapper also has two other sons Murad and Rihmeek from previous relationships.