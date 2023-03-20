MC Oluomo brands LP supporters 'Obidiots'

The saying that Lagos is "No Man's Land" has really heralded the social media landscape, particularly in the wake of the just-concluded gubernational elections in Lagos, which saw the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, win the elections.

Celebrating the victory, MC Oluomo referred to Obidients as "Obidiots" amid the perceived win of the incumbent governor of Lagos State. The chairman posted a Yoruba song that loosely translates, "They are fooling themselves if they think they can steal our territory,

Sharing the video, he captioned it, "Hope the Obidiots believe now that Lagos belongs to the Yoruba, and they're now facing the consequences of Lagos being no man's land."

Before this, he sent a stern warning to anyone who intends to vote for a party other than the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday, March 18, 2023, governorship and state assembly elections in the state.