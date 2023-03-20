ADVERTISEMENT
MC Oluomo brands LP supporters 'Obidiots'

Babatunde Lawal

Oluomo has been a vocal suppoter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo (Nairaland)
Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo

The saying that Lagos is "No Man's Land" has really heralded the social media landscape, particularly in the wake of the just-concluded gubernational elections in Lagos, which saw the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, win the elections.

Celebrating the victory, MC Oluomo referred to Obidients as "Obidiots" amid the perceived win of the incumbent governor of Lagos State. The chairman posted a Yoruba song that loosely translates, "They are fooling themselves if they think they can steal our territory,

Sharing the video, he captioned it, "Hope the Obidiots believe now that Lagos belongs to the Yoruba, and they're now facing the consequences of Lagos being no man's land."

Before this, he sent a stern warning to anyone who intends to vote for a party other than the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday, March 18, 2023, governorship and state assembly elections in the state.

His speech, loosely translated, says, "We've appealed to them, if they won't vote for us, it's nothing to fight over. Kindly go and meet them and say Iya Chukwudi, please if you don't want to vote for us, please sit down at home."

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

