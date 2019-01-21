Lord Of Ajasa is presently recuperating in a hospital after suffering from an illness and has also revealed the celebrities who have assisted him financially in sorting out his bills.

The veteran rapper made this known during a chat with PUNCH. According to him, he is not in a private hospital at Ikeji where he is receiving proper treatment. He also went on to mention the names of some industry friends who came to his assistance financially.

"Right now, I am at a private hospital in Ikeja (Lagos). I wasn’t getting proper care at the General Hospital Ikorodu, Lagos, and since people have begun to support me, I can now afford to get treated at a better hospital. I cannot mention the names of all the people who have assisted me because they are very many.

"However, some that I can mention are Gbenga Adeyinka, Alariwo, Jah Bless, Ice K (of Artquake), 9ice, Olamide, among others. Though some people are saying the support is not enough but it is whatever they have that they would give me. All the funds I’ve got have not been able to take care of all my bills. There are so many fans that have assisted as well; people that I don’t even know. I really appreciate the outpouring of love,” he said.

When asked about his present condition, the rapper said the doctors said he won't be needing any surgical anymore as he is responding to treatment.

“I was supposed to undergo a surgery but the doctor said I’m improving; so, I may no longer need it. According to them, I have been responding well to treatment and I am getting much better. I started feeling the pain on January 1 and I thought it was the usual occurrence because I had been experiencing such pain for some time. Usually, the pain would just come and go. But this time, it lasted longer. Suddenly, I could not even stand or walk. Then, on the first Sunday of January, I was rushed to the hospital; I nearly collapsed. I didn’t even know whether I was dead or alive.

“I vomited a lot and was in so much pain. However, I thank God that I am better now. For the two weeks that I was at the General Hospital, I couldn’t eat or drink. I was fed intravenously. I was diagnosed with peptic ulcer and I must confess that it was partly due to my carelessness. I had been having the symptoms for a while but I thought it was just normal pain. My wife usually takes care of me and prepares food for me at all times. But during the December period, I attended a lot of shows; so, I wasn’t at home. I guess that was what triggered the attack,” he concluded.

It would be recalled that about a week ago, the news of the veteran rapper’s ailment broke the internet. It was also disclosed that he was in need of financial assistance to get better treatment.

Lord Of Ajasa critically ill, needs funds for surgery

About a week ago, it was revealed that Lord Of Ajasa was lying critically ill in the hospital and is in dire need of funds so as to undergo surgery. In a post shared on veteran singer, Alariwo's Instagram page on Monday, January 14, 2019, he announced the veteran rapper is sick in the hospital and requires some amount of money for him to be moved to a better hospital where surgery can be carried out.

"My dear colleagues, Our brother, Legendary Nigerian Afro hip hop artist and pioneer of Yoruba rap, Segun Osaniyi aka lord of ajasa is critically ill and needs funds to undergo a peptic Ulcer operation...He's currently at ikorodu general hospital, where he's receiving treatment...However, he needs to be moved to a better and more equipped hospital so as to get the BEST medical attention...

"I got a message from his wife begging me to speak to his colleagues to save her husband...When I called ajasa earlier today, he ajasa confirmed that the story is true...Let's all come together as fast as we can to help out as nothing is too small...Supporting him financially to stay alive is the best remedy than saying sorry, which we reject in JESUS name. Send your donation to his account details: 0015198342 Osaniyi Olusegun GTB...GOD," he wrote.

From the photos shared on Alariwo's page, the singer looks really sick and requires speedy treatment before it degenerates. This might be a piece of shocking news to many as Lord Of Ajasa made waves in the early 2000s.