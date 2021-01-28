Kris Jenner the matriarch of the Kardashian dynasty has been dragged to court by her former bodyguard for sexual harassment.

According to Blast, the former bodyguard, Marc McWilliams is now asking for over $3 million (N1.4B), alleging that Kris Jenner groped him and exhibited inappropriate behavior while he was working for the family as a bodyguard.

McWilliams, a one-timer rapper turned Kardashian family security guard, who worked for the famous TV clan in 2017 and 2018, accused the Kardashian matriarch of 'belittling him due to race' and making 'unwelcome sexual advances', including exposing herself to him and touching his groin last year.

Kris Jenner and her former bodyguard Marc Mcwilliams [WorldTop2]

The new filing alleges that not only was McWilliams a victim of unwanted sexual harassment by Kris, but claims he complained to supervisors about the treatment and no action was taken.

Neither Kris, Kourtney, or Marc appeared at Wednesday's hearing at Los Angeles Superior Court with only the accuser's lawyer, Elisheva Rafael, attending by phone.

The attorney reportedly told Judge Susan Bryant-Deason, that she's in the process of filing an amended complaint which will contain “two new allegations against Kris Jenner.”

He was suspended from working with Kris, but continued working for Kourtney till he was fired on September 12, 2018, said McWilliams whose lawsuit also alleges wrongful termination against his employers, David Shield Security, and Armor Protection Services.

A new hearing for the case has been scheduled for March 23, 2021.