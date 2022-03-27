RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kizz Daniel shows off mother of his kids for the 1st time on Mother's Day

The couple welcomed their triplets in May 2021.

Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel [Instagram/KizzDaniel]

Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel has for the first time revealed the identity of the mother of his kids.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Sunday, March 27, 2022, where he celebrated her on Mother's Day.

"Happy Mother’s Day to the mother of my triplets, MJ," he captioned a photo of himself and the mother of his triplets.

The music star and MJ welcomed a set of triplets in May 2021.

He had initially revealed that he welcomed a set of twins but later explained that he lost one of them.

"God blessed me with 3 boys a while back 🙏🏽 JAMAL, JALIL and JELANI (triplets). 4 days after I lost JAMAL. Nevertheless, I made a promise to him that I’ll be the best father in the whole galaxy to his brothers," he wrote.

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel and his sons Jalil and Jelani [Instagram/KizzDaniel] Pulse Nigeria

He went on to share documents of the properties he bought for his kids, Jelani and Jalil.

"Congrats to the latest Homeowners owners in town, Jelani and Jalil ❤️ My first gift to my sons 🥰 #Okunrinmeta."

Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known by his stage name Kizz Daniel, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter.

He is best known for his singles "Woju" and "Yeba".

He went by the stage name Kiss Daniel prior to changing it in May 2018.

