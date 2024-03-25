ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kim Kardashian reveals real reason she divorced Kanye West

Selorm Tali

Kim Kardashian has disclosed the reason behind her infamous divorce from the controversial billionaire rapper, Kanye West.

2016: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
2016: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Despite acknowledging West's status as "the best rapper of all time" and "the richest black man in America," Kardashian cited his lacking character as the primary factor leading to their split.

Recommended articles

During a recent episode of the Big Boss show, Kardashian candidly expressed, “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest black man in America, a talented legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So when I divorced him you have to know it came down to just one thing, his personality.

Kanye West and Kim-Kardashian
Kanye West and Kim-Kardashian Pulse Ghana

The divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was officially finalized on November 29, 2022. According to legal documents, the former couple shares joint custody of their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The union between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian was one of the most high-profile relationships in the entertainment industry. The two celebrities tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on May 24, 2014, in Florence, Italy, marking the culmination of a highly publicized courtship.

Throughout their marriage, Kanye West, a groundbreaking rapper, and Kim Kardashian, a reality television star turned business mogul, often made headlines with their extravagant lifestyle, fashion choices, and public appearances. Together, they became one of the most talked-about power couples in the media.

During their time together, West and Kardashian welcomed four children into their family: North, born in 2013; Saint, born in 2015; Chicago, born via surrogacy in 2018; and Psalm, also born via surrogacy in 2019. The couple's journey into parenthood was closely followed by fans and the media, with glimpses into their family life shared through social media and their reality show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kim Kardashian reveals real reason she divorced Kanye West

Kim Kardashian reveals real reason she divorced Kanye West

Ghanaians crown Prison Break as the greatest series of all time

Ghanaians crown Prison Break as the greatest series of all time

Kanayo O Kanayo, Chidi Mokeme, JKA star in new Igbo epic film 'Out of Breath'

Kanayo O Kanayo, Chidi Mokeme, JKA star in new Igbo epic film 'Out of Breath'

All the details of 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' Reunion streaming on Wednesday

All the details of 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' Reunion streaming on Wednesday

Singer Portable says Bobrisky shouldn't have won best-dressed female at event

Singer Portable says Bobrisky shouldn't have won best-dressed female at event

Tyla's debut album captures her global popstar intention

Tyla's debut album captures her global popstar intention

Amaechi Muonagor battled with stroke, diabetes and kidney failure

Amaechi Muonagor battled with stroke, diabetes and kidney failure

Elsa Majimbo issues apology for sharing intimate video on social media

Elsa Majimbo issues apology for sharing intimate video on social media

Kenneth Okonkwo will only act again 'if Nigeria becomes better than America'

Kenneth Okonkwo will only act again 'if Nigeria becomes better than America'

Pulse Sports

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Solidstar thanks his support system for helping him get through his overdose [Instagram/OfficialSolidStar]

After struggle with alcohol and smoking Solidstar reveals he's working on new music

Ruger calls for peace in Israel following recent declaration of war. [Instagram/Rugerofficial]

Singer Ruger speaks on jealousy in the Nigerian music industry

Solidstar back in the groove with latest single 'Wena' [Instagram/OfficialSolidstar]

I couldn't eat or sleep - Solidstar recounts battle with drug addiction

Cardi B

Cardi B confesses fear of social media backlash paralysed her career