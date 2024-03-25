Kim Kardashian reveals real reason she divorced Kanye West

During a recent episode of the Big Boss show, Kardashian candidly expressed, “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest black man in America, a talented legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So when I divorced him you have to know it came down to just one thing, his personality.”

The divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was officially finalized on November 29, 2022. According to legal documents, the former couple shares joint custody of their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The union between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian was one of the most high-profile relationships in the entertainment industry. The two celebrities tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on May 24, 2014, in Florence, Italy, marking the culmination of a highly publicized courtship.

Throughout their marriage, Kanye West, a groundbreaking rapper, and Kim Kardashian, a reality television star turned business mogul, often made headlines with their extravagant lifestyle, fashion choices, and public appearances. Together, they became one of the most talked-about power couples in the media.