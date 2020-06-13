On Saturday, June 13, 2020, the news broke of the untimely passing away of the brother of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem.

Alexander Kareem was shot dead at Askew Road in Shepherd’s Bush by a yet-to-be-identified person after a trip to a convenience store.

According to the BBC, the 20-year-old died from gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Since the news broke, fans and sympathisers have taken to Twitter to react to the shocking and sad news of the passing away of the 20-year-old.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter over the death of Khafi's younger brother, Alexander.