Kanye West under investigation for allegedly assaulting a fan

Odion Okonofua

If found guilty the billionaire rapper might spend six months in prison.

American rapper and billionaire Kanye West
American rapper and billionaire Kanye West

American rapper Kanye West is under investigation for allegedly assaulting a fan.

According to PageSix, the rapper was sitting in his SUV outside of the private club Soho Warehouse when the ugly incident happened.

A fan had asked the billionaire rapper for an autograph which got into a heated conversation.

Kanye West
Kanye West

West allegedly punched the fan, who fell to the ground, and the case is being investigated as misdemeanor battery, which carries a maximum prison sentence of six months.

In the video, West was heard screaming "Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not? Cause that’s what happened right f–king now.”

According to PageSix, the rapper and the Los Angeles Police Department have refused to speak about the incident.

Odion Okonofua

