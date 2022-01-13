Kanye West under investigation for allegedly assaulting a fan

American rapper Kanye West is under investigation for allegedly assaulting a fan.
If found guilty the billionaire rapper might spend six months in prison.
According to PageSix, the rapper was sitting in his SUV outside of the private club Soho Warehouse when the ugly incident happened.
A fan had asked the billionaire rapper for an autograph which got into a heated conversation.
West allegedly punched the fan, who fell to the ground, and the case is being investigated as misdemeanor battery, which carries a maximum prison sentence of six months.
In the video, West was heard screaming "Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not? Cause that’s what happened right f–king now.”
According to PageSix, the rapper and the Los Angeles Police Department have refused to speak about the incident.
