Kanayo O. Kanayo celebrates 60th birthday in grand style

The birthday party took place at the Muson Center, Onikan, Lagos Island.

Among those who turned up for the birthday boy was billionaire businessman, Obinna Iyegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana and ADC presidential aspirant Kingsley Moghalu.

Some of your favourite celebrities were not left out as they turned up for one of their own.

Among those who celebrated with the veteran at 60 were Keppy Epenyong Bassey, Ngozi Nwosu, Victor Osuagwu, Whitemony, Zaki Azzy, Senator and a host of others.

The event was hosted by Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun also known as AY.

The all-white-themed party saw friends and family of the actor, dance, and merry while they had a good time.

One of the highlights of the evening was his grand entrance to the venue of the party.

Kanayo also had the traditional cutting of cake where he was flanked by his wife and three sons.

Anayo Modestus Onyekwere MFR popularly known as Kanayo O. Kanayo is a Nigerian actor and lawyer.