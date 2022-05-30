RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kanayo O. Kanayo celebrates 60th birthday in grand style

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo [Instagram/KanayoOKanayo]
Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo [Instagram/KanayoOKanayo]

To celebrate the diamond jubilee, the movie star hosted friends, family and associates at a flamboyant party.

Recommended articles

The birthday party took place at the Muson Center, Onikan, Lagos Island.

Among those who turned up for the birthday boy was billionaire businessman, Obinna Iyegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana and ADC presidential aspirant Kingsley Moghalu.

Some of your favourite celebrities were not left out as they turned up for one of their own.

Among those who celebrated with the veteran at 60 were Keppy Epenyong Bassey, Ngozi Nwosu, Victor Osuagwu, Whitemony, Zaki Azzy, Senator and a host of others.

The event was hosted by Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun also known as AY.

The all-white-themed party saw friends and family of the actor, dance, and merry while they had a good time.

One of the highlights of the evening was his grand entrance to the venue of the party.

Kanayo also had the traditional cutting of cake where he was flanked by his wife and three sons.

Anayo Modestus Onyekwere MFR popularly known as Kanayo O. Kanayo is a Nigerian actor and lawyer.

In 2006 he won the African Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in the movie Family Battle.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

First reaction to Naira Marley's 'God's Timing's the Best' is that of Artistic reluctance

First reaction to Naira Marley's 'God's Timing's the Best' is that of Artistic reluctance

Kanayo O. Kanayo celebrates 60th birthday in grand style

Kanayo O. Kanayo celebrates 60th birthday in grand style

Helen Paul officially becomes a professor

Helen Paul officially becomes a professor

African Union Unveils 2022 Calendar for All Africa Music Awards

African Union Unveils 2022 Calendar for All Africa Music Awards

5 Nigerian comedians who have become Nollywood stars

5 Nigerian comedians who have become Nollywood stars

Movie recommendation of the week: For Maria [Ebun Pataki]

Movie recommendation of the week: For Maria [Ebun Pataki]

'I did not sleep with your best friend' - Kaffy's ex-husband reacts to allegation of infidelity

'I did not sleep with your best friend' - Kaffy's ex-husband reacts to allegation of infidelity

Ubi Franklin loses APC house of assembly primaries in Cross River State

Ubi Franklin loses APC house of assembly primaries in Cross River State

Kaffy recounts how her ex-husband slept with her best friend

Kaffy recounts how her ex-husband slept with her best friend

Trending

Ireti Doyle recounts how Adesua Etomi stepped in when her daughter was bullied in school

Nollywood actors Ireti Doyle and Adesua Etomi Wellington [Instagram/IretiDoyle] [Instagram/AdesuaEtomi]

Carolyn Hutchings and Toyin Lawani drag each other on Twitter

Reality TV stars Toyin Lawani and Carolyn Hutchings [Instagram/TiannahPlaceEmpire] [Instagram/HRMCarolyn]

'Be careful who you have your child with, you may be digging your grave' - BBNaija's Tega

Reality TV star Tega Dominic [Instagram/ItsTegaDominic]

Blossom Chukwujekwu shares more photos from his wedding

Nollywood actor Blosson Chukwujekwu and his wife Winifred Akhuemokhan