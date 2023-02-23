James Brown celebrates 24th birthday in style: channels inner Beyonce, displays new mansion

The popular celeb brought his family to tears as he surprised them with his new house.

Apparently, Brown had kept his plan away from his family, shocking them when he informed them that he was now a landlord.

In the video posted on his YouTube page, James Brown could be seen with his siblings as he took them to his new luxury mansion.

Some of those who couldn’t believe the story broke down in tears while rolling on the floor.

He wrote, “How I surprised my family with the house I gifted myself for my 24th birthday."

James Brown channels inner Beyonce.

For his birthday this year, James Brown had a Beyonce-inspired photo shoot.

He uploaded a video of himself wearing Beyonce-type silver attire. In the video, Beyonce's song "Break My Soul" from the Renaissance album was also playing in the background.