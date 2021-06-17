Iyabo Ojo calls out her bestie Omo Brish on IG for throwing shades at her

Trouble started with the once admired friendship on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, when Ojo slammed her friend on Instagram.

According to the movie star, Omo Brish, has been throwing shades at her for a while now on social media.

"Some people come into your life using you as a step stool to achieve their selfish interest. They jump on your bandwagon, study you and then capitalize on your weakness to eventually destroy you, unfortunately, I ain't one to be destroyed & I don't play victim," she wrote.

"Yes my mum had schizophrenia and I took damn good care of her & I love her to pieces, but Tosin for years just because you know about her condition you've constantly & stylishly called me all manners of names implying a deranged personality which I have constantly brought to your attention and warned you against."

"Because I genuinely believe it is you trying to mock my mum. Now that you have decided to finally bring this to the open and play victim, Tosin Abiola be warned, as you have said you respect your two kids..... I will beg you to hold on to that."

She went on to accuse Omo Brish of being friends with a certain Gbemi, her former PA who almost ruined her business.

"As for me, I don't throw shades, if you come for me I will come for you.... for weeks now you have been throwing all kind of shades just because I disagree with your closeness to my former PA/Manager Gbemi, if you call yourself my so called best friend you will not be communicating with a staff I took like a daughter who almost ruined my business," she wrote.

In her response, Omo Brish said she wasn't going to go exchange words with anyone on social media because of her kids.