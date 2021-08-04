RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ini Edo shades blogger who accused her of dating popular monarch

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The movie star threatens fire and brimestone over the allegation.

Nollywood actress Ini Edo [Instagram/IniEdo]

Nollywood actress Ini Edo has sent a warning signal to a popular blogger who accused her of dating several high-profile Nigerians.

Recommended articles

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, the movie star expressed worry over people who are quick to put a label on people without getting their facts right.

"It is hard to understand or comprehend or accept that narcissists are such cold-blooded beings..people who derive pleasure in throwing labels at people without getting their facts right," she wrote.

The movie star threatens fire and brimestone over the allegation. [Instagram/IniEdo]
The movie star threatens fire and brimestone over the allegation. [Instagram/IniEdo] Pulse Nigeria

"Accusing people falsely is an attempt at destroying that person's life. I have had to deal with this caliber of people from the minute I got into the limelight and I've learnt to live with it..but the truth is ..you may be destroying the lives of other people in an attempt to destroy mine."

"You choose to ignore the HUSTLE and focus on things only you imagine in your head and you sell it to gullible people like you to buy...This is not a war you want with me....Trust me."

The movie star's post came barely 24 hours after a blogger, reported that she is romantically linked to a popular Lagos monarch and a sitting governor.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Actress Carolyn Danjuma accuses colleague Nikky Ufondu of fraud

Ini Edo shades blogger who accused her of dating popular monarch

Watch 'Ladipo's Garden' short film directed by Temi Ami-Williams

BBNaija 2021: Liquorose clears the air on relationship with Emmanuel

Kit Harington says 'Game of Thrones' adversely affected his mental health

Meghan Markle gives 1st glimpse of daughter Lilibet in birthday video

Nigeria, Senegal and Kenya unite on Vector's 'Crown of Clay (Remix)'

Jomiz expresses love in new single, 'Why'

Barzini features Eclipse Nkasi on new record, 'Down'