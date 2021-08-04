Nollywood actress Ini Edo has sent a warning signal to a popular blogger who accused her of dating several high-profile Nigerians.
Ini Edo shades blogger who accused her of dating popular monarch
The movie star threatens fire and brimestone over the allegation.
In a post shared via her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, the movie star expressed worry over people who are quick to put a label on people without getting their facts right.
"It is hard to understand or comprehend or accept that narcissists are such cold-blooded beings..people who derive pleasure in throwing labels at people without getting their facts right," she wrote.
"Accusing people falsely is an attempt at destroying that person's life. I have had to deal with this caliber of people from the minute I got into the limelight and I've learnt to live with it..but the truth is ..you may be destroying the lives of other people in an attempt to destroy mine."
"You choose to ignore the HUSTLE and focus on things only you imagine in your head and you sell it to gullible people like you to buy...This is not a war you want with me....Trust me."
The movie star's post came barely 24 hours after a blogger, reported that she is romantically linked to a popular Lagos monarch and a sitting governor.
